Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured the fiercely contested salt mining town Soledar.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the city's fall. There have been conflicting reports over who controls the town, the site of a months-long bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions. Euronews has not been able to verify Russia’s claim.

Soledar is located in Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four that Moscow illegally annexed in September. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province as priorities, and it has treated the areas as Russian territory since their alleged annexation.

“The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of 12 January,” Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the development was “important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region”.

