One of the key themes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in the world of work has been the challenge for businesses in recruiting and retaining talent.

With lockdowns and restrictions forcing companies to adapt and implement flexible working policies as a necessity, workers got a taste of what was possible.

Companies are having to race to adapt to the demands of this new workforce, which is hungry for flexibility and better working conditions.

Now hybrid working has emerged as a clear legacy from firms being forced to adopt work from home policies almost overnight during the pandemic.

But is this enough for the new post-pandemic worker? Individuals are increasingly scrutinising employers over things like their carbon footprint, sustainability commitments, corporate and social responsibility, and diversity.

And following the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, alongside record levels of inflation, Europe’s companies are feeling the cost of a labour shortage.

The EU’s home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said in a speech this week “as much as 80 per cent of companies tell us they can’t find the people they need here in the EU”, adding that “labour shortages have a catastrophic cost”.

So how can companies - and their HR departments - adapt to this pressing new reality? We’re putting this to a panel of experts on January 19 for the latest Euronews Debate, titled ‘How do you recruit and retain talent in times of change?’

We’ll be asking them how employers can make their brand stand out, and remain relevant to today’s workforce, with examples of recent success stories.

They’ll also be discussing what is driving candidate behaviour aside from the pandemic - and how HR departments can secure the talent with this knowledge in hand.

The virtual debate will take place on January 19, 1100-1200 CET, and it includes time for an audience Q&A.

Our panel consists of:

Rafael Lalive

A professor of Applied Economics and Econometrics at the University of Lausanne, Rafael Lalive obtained a PhD in Economics from the University of Zurich in 2001. His research focuses on social economics, labour economics, public economics and microeconometrics.

His main area of research in the area of the labour market is the effects of public policies on individual behaviour, while he also studies the effects of family policies on labour market participation, fertility, and behavioural outcomes for children.

Kathrin Dellantonio

Born and raised in South Tyrol, Kathrin Dellantonio is the Managing Director of myclimate Switzerland, a leading provider of carbon offsetting consulting and a key player in corporate climate strategy.

She holds a masters in political science from the University of Vienna and Aix-en-Provence, and prior to joining myclimate Switzerland she worked with WWF Switzerland and WWF International

Leila Claivaz

Leila Claivaz is an Executive Search Consultant & Partner at Ganci Partners. She joined the Swiss leading Executive Search firm with a long experience in recruitment in Switzerland in the luxury, watchmaking and technical sectors. She started in executive search, before building in-house teams of recruiters and sourcers. During her time with the SBB (Swiss Railways) team in Romandie she won the digital HR award in 2020. Since then, she has been a member of the award’s organising committee.

Claivaz holds a Master’s degree from the University of Lausanne and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Human Resources from the University of Geneva.

Charles Bendotti

Currently Senior Vice President People & Culture at Philip Morris International, Bendotti joined the company in Lausanne in 1999 as a business analyst. He then served in various cross-functional roles in Marketing & Sales and Business Development, before being appointed Vice President, Human Resources for the Latin America & Canada Region in 2008.

In 2012, he was named Vice President, Human Resources Asia, a position he held until December 2016, and then Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Bendotti holds a Master’s degree in International Relations, Economy, and Law from the Graduate Institute of International & Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris.