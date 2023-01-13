Budapest stabbing leaves one police officer dead and two injured

A man injured three police officers in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife, one of whom died in a hospital, Hungarian police said on Friday.

Prosecutors have ruled out terrorism as a motive behind the attack, with police saying that the suspect was trying to break into a flat in the Hungarian capital’s Újbuda district.

After attempting to break down the apartment door, police were called.

The man then stabbed three officers while they attempted to detain him. He fled to the street, where a fourth officer managed to shoot him in the leg.

The alleged attacker was then taken to hospital alongside the injured officers.

The policeman who later died of his injuries was a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest’s 11th district police, according to a police statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told state radio on Friday that the government would help the family of the deceased officer.