Poland and Lithuania to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland is ready to pull out all the stops to help Ukraine defeat Russia.

During a visit to Lviv the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, met with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, and announced the dispatch of coveted German-made Leopard tanks. They will deliver 14 units and expect other countries to do the same.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the delivery of Zenit anti-aircraft systems and the necessary ammunition.

While the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was grateful for the visit and the promises of help, one of his advisors assured foreign media that Ukraine will win the war this year if the West sends it long-range missiles to weaken the Russian rearguard.

In the short term, the concerns of the Ukrainian president point to the North. In Lviv, Zelenskyy chaired a coordination meeting at which he warned the heads of the regions bordering Belarus to be prepared for an extension of the conflict.

Although Minsk has so far resisted Russian pressure to enter the war, joint military exercises by the Russian and Belarusian Army are a constant cause for concern on the other side of the border.