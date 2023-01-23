President of Poland Andrzej Duda promises to send tanks to Ukraine

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has told Euronews Warsaw will continue to play the leading role in supporting Ukraine militarily, including sending much-needed tanks.

"At the moment we will hand over to Ukraine our Leopard tanks from our own units, at the same time, of course modernising our own army and taking care of our own security," he explained. "We obviously understand that this is our duty as Polish authorities."

On Twitter he described Poland as a security stabliser on NATO's eastern flank. And he added "we cannot allow the resurgence of empires and spheres of influence.

"Support of Western public opinion in deterring aggressors is badly needed."

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos where he took part in several panels on security in Europe. He also attended the opening of an exhibition on Russian war crimes in Ukraine at the resort's Ukrainian House.

He stressed Poland would continue to encourage Western partners to step up military support for Ukraine.

"We’ve spoken a lot about the Polish initiative of sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine," he explained, "as part of allied aid from various countries, we could gather together these Leopard tanks and create at least an armoured brigade for Ukraine."

