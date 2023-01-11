Paris railway station knife attack leaves six injured

A man with a knife attacked six people at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Police shot the attacker several times, and he was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man's motivations were not immediately clear, the force added.

France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin commented on the attack via Twitter, saying that the suspect "was quickly neutralised (brought under control)." He further thanked the police for their "effective and courageous response."

A police source said the officer who shot the attacker was off-duty.

The attack took place around 6:45 am CET, after which police secured the area.

Gare du Nord is of the busiest stations in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

Radio franceinfo, quoting rail operator SNCF, claimed trains were operating normally.