New app seeks to decipher what babies want when they cry

It’s the bane of countless mothers, fathers and airline passengers. Why do babies cry, what are they asking for and how can we pacify them?

At the biggest tech event in the world, the Consumer Electrics Show in Las Vegas, an innovative company is showcasing their solution to this age-old problem.

Zoundream has created an application that analyses babies’ crying, using machine learning and a bank of data to suggest what a baby wants.

The company is keen to keep on innovating. Soon they hope to use analysis of babies' crying to identify early signs of health problems.

"The next step is using the sound of infant cries to identify early signals of pathologies and development disorder,” says Roberto Iannone, the CEO and founder of Zoundream.

“Babies cry differently if they have pathology or development disorder like autism, for example, or other ones. But also pathologies like breathing issues, or heart diseases or hearing issues."

