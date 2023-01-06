English
USA

McCarthy closes in on House speaker's job

By Euronews
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy   -   Copyright  Alex Brandon/AP

Republican Kevin McCarthy appears to be closing in on the speaker's job in the US House of Representatives after narrowly losing a 12th vote on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy needs an absolute majority to get the job but the contest has gone into a fourth day following opposition from a minority of hardlines from within his own camp.

But fourteen opponents switched sides in the latest vote - after McCarthy promised the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

The voting comes on the second anniversary of the storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

