Ukrainian air defences reportedly intercepted all drones from two consecutive nights of Russian drone strike attacks against Ukraine on December 31 - January 2.

The Institute for the Study of War says Russia’s air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin’s desired effects among Russia’s nationalists.

But something else triggered lots of questions and even criticism - the New Year’s Day attack on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka that has killed the recently mobilised troops sent by Moscow.

