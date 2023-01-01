2023 has been brought in with celebrations in cities around the world. Ticker tape showered down in New York's Times Square, while the Berlin night sky was illuminated by a spectacular firework display.

In Madrid, it was to the Puerta del Sol square that revellers went to eat 12 grapes - the traditional Spanish way of seeing in the new year, while in London there was a spectacular display over the river Thames.

For many cities, it was the first time since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic that celebrations were not constrained by health restrictions - a sign of hope for participants that the new year will herald brighter things to come.