English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
world news

Ticker tape and fireworks bring in the new year in cities around the world

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
2023 celebrations
2023 celebrations   -   Copyright  Aaron Chown/PA via AP

2023 has been brought in with celebrations in cities around the world. Ticker tape showered down in New York's Times Square, while the Berlin night sky was illuminated by a spectacular firework display.

In Madrid, it was to the Puerta del Sol square that revellers went to eat 12 grapes - the traditional Spanish way of seeing in the new year, while in London there was a spectacular display over the river Thames.

For many cities, it was the first time since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic that celebrations were not constrained by health restrictions - a sign of hope for participants that the new year will herald brighter things to come.