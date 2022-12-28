President Zelenskyy gives his annual address to Ukraine’s Parliament

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has said the country’s reconstruction will be Europe's largest economic project of modern times.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is now one of the leaders of the free world, due to its resistance against Russia.

Meanwhile, France's Minister for the Armed Forces has visited the capital Kyiv, insisting his government's backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end.

Sebastien Lecornu said support would include French army equipment and a 200 million euro fund that would allow Ukraine to purchase weapons.

While France has been less vocal about its military backing for Ukraine than the United States and Britain, the country has sent a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.

