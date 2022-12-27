Russia hits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region 590 times in one week

A school building has been decimated in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. There has been no Christmas letup of bombardment here, with local authorities reporting 590 Russian strikes in the space of seven days.

In other parts of the front, some of the fiercest fighting is being reported around the city of Bahmut in the Donbass region. For months Russian troops have trying to make gains here, set amid the backdrop of Ukrainian counterattacks in the northeast and south.

Since the hospitals in Bahmut are inadequate, some of the Ukrainian soldiers wounded at the front are brought to the neighbouring city of Toretsk for treatment.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.