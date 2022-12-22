Kosovan Serbs demonstrate against Kurti's government

An estimated 1500 Kosovan Serbs have demonstrated in the north of the country against what they claim is the partisan rule of Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The peaceful protest was over alleged discriminatory policing and arbitrary arrests which they say are creating a climate of "terror" for ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

"Our demands to the international community are very clear," said Dalibor Jevtic, former Minister for Communities in the Government of Kosovo. "It must stop Kurti from the violence he is perpetrating against the Serbs."

The Kosovo government accuses Serb nationalists of stoking up tensions. On Sunday nationalists from Serbia sought to force their way across the border. Belgrade has asked for its forces to be allowed to protect the Kosovan Serb community.