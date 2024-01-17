By Anđelka Ćup & Euronews Serbia

Following a decision from parliament, the Kosovo Security Forces are transforming into a formal and professional military. Pristina aims to have the transformation completed by 2028. Euronews Serbia met with the Minister of the KSF to find out more.

As the Kosovo Security Forces transitioned into an official military force, the Kosovo government announced that modern weapons would soon be arriving.

On the 11th of January, the US Defense and Security Cooperation Agency announced that it had accepted Kosovo's request for the delivery of 246 Javelin FGM-148F missiles, as well as tracking equipment, for an estimated cost of 69 million euros ($75 million).

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the security of a European partner which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the US State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said.

Speaking to Euronews Serbia, the Minister of the Kosovo Security Forces, Ejup Macedonci, explained that by arming the KSF, they meet NATO standards.

