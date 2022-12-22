Campaigners wanting to give migrants in Spain legal status gathered on the steps of the country's parliament on Wednesday and handed over 700,000 signatures in a symbolic gesture.

Over 900 collectives and NGOs have been asking people to back a 'Popular Legislative Initiative’ which would allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented foreigners already living in the country to work legally and have access to health care.

In the last few decades, Spain has seen nine so-called regularisation processes opened by governments from both the left and right.