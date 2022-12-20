EU environment ministers meet off the back of COP15 deal

A fresh impetus was given to a meeting of EU environment ministers in Brussels on Tuesday after the international deal over the weekend which aims to protect 30% of the world’s landmass and seas by 2030.

If implemented, this would represent a big leap in current levels of protection with only 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas being guarded by governments at the moment.

The EU has many habitats which are under threat from increasing development and urban sprawl.

However, ministers gathered in Brussels wanted to oblige member states to develop national plans and put in place effective and localised restoration measures to reach specific targets relating to fragile ecosystems.

