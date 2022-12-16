Ukraine's national energy company, Ukrenergo, has declared an emergency after Russia launched missile strikes on the cities of Odesa, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv on Friday.

While Ukraine's air defences shot down 60 of the 76 missiles fired by invading forces, the country's critical infrastructure was hit, affecting half of its energy supplies.

US-based think-tank the Institute of the Study of War says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objectives in Ukraine have not changed and that he might be preparing for a renewed offensive this winter.