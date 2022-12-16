An investigation is underway after a huge aquarium in Berlin burst, killing 1,500 tropical fish and injuring two people. Around a million of litres of water spilt onto the street outside, spewing debris over a wide area and flooding nearby businesses.

It's not yet clear what caused the collapse of the 25-metre-high structure at the Sea Life tourist attraction. Berlin police described the incident as "incredible maritime damage".

Those injured were only slightly hurt, but guests at a hotel damaged by the flood had to be moved to other accommodation.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank at Sea Life was one of the highlights of the attraction.

