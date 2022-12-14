Buildings damaged in multiple drone attacks on Kyiv

Five buildings were damaged in drone strikes in Kyiv just as the city’s work day was about to begin. There were no casualties reported.

But according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the situation could have been much worse.

He said that terrorists started this morning with 13 drones. "According to initial information, all 13 were shot down by our Ukrainian air defense systems. Well done, I'm proud."

And as the winter rages on, and temperatures drop, dozens of countries have pledge €1 billion to Ukraine during a donor's conference in Paris, so Kyiv can keep its people fed, warm and with power.

How can people survive?

Svetlana is a local resident and she questions how will people be able to get through the freezing weather:

"Winter is coming, how can people survive? Lord, what do they want from us? They do not let Ukrainians live, as a nation." Fighting in Ukraine has forced around 6.5 million people to flee their homes.

