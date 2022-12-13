Gaffe as Twitter mixes up Norway and Nigeria on government accounts

Is Elon Musk a little rusty on his world geography?

That's a question that diplomats in Norway and Nigeria must be asking, after the social media platform Twitter appeared to get confused about the two countries.

As part of Twitter's new verification process, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had his account updated Tuesday to say he's a "Nigerian Government Official".

The same thing happened with Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt -- and even the foreign ministry in Oslo had its Twitter bio automatically updated to describe it as a "Nigeria Government Organization."

Norway Foreign Ministry Twitter account Norway MFA

"Dear @TwitterSupport," the foreign ministry wrote.

"As much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the ministry account said, with a winking emoji.

"P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt."

So far there's been no official response from Twitter, and the Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is correctly identified on the site.

There's more than 7,500km between the two capital cities -- Oslo and Abuja -- and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk was born and raised in South Africa.

It's unclear what prompted the error.