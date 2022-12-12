Three boys die after falling into an icy lake in England, say police

Three boys who fell into an icy lake in England have died, police have confirmed.

The youngsters -- aged 12, 11 and eight -- were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the ice-covered lake in Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to a statement from West Midlands Police.

"Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon," said police.

"The boys, aged 12, 11 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

"Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time."