Moscow has said two people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol. It has released photos allegedly showing the destruction of the headquarters of the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner.

However, the Ukrainian mayor of the city has said that 200 occupants were killed, citing information from local residents.

Strikes like these are possible due to western military help and more is on the way, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After a call with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, it appears the US is ready to release more military aid and reinforce Ukrainian air capabilities to counter attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine continues to suffer problems with crucial services, such as running water and electricity, due to Russian attacks.

In the port city of Odesa, 1.5 million people were plunged into darkness on Saturday night. Although part of the electricity supply was restored on Sunday, the situation remained "very difficult" according to local authorities on Monday.

