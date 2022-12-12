Croatia is back training following the team's 2022 World Cup quarter-final win over Brazil.

Zlatko Dalic's side will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in Tuesday's semi-final looking to match their success in Russia 2018 by booking a place in the tournament decider.

Captain Luka Modrić has already warned that "we are ready for anything to win", although he is aware that they will have "many difficulties" to stop players at Leo Messi's level.

Of the four teams remaining, France and Argentina are clear favourites, but Croatia is looking for revenge after losing the final to France four years ago.

In their brief World Cup history, dating from France1998, Croatia has played in two semifinals. Their debut in the tournament saw them finish in third place, while in the most recent tournament, they surprised fans by reaching the final.

"We have faith that everything will go well, it is not easy to get here, we have had to play many games and lose some, but since the World Cup in Russia, we are doing well, we would have liked to have won earlier, but we are ready for anything," said Real Madrid's Modrić.

"Argentina is not only Messi," added striker Bruno Petkovic. "They have a number of great players. So we have to stop the whole team."