There is no new name on the trophy and many of football's global superstars are taking their final bow but the most controversial World Cup in history will be remembered as a tournament of firsts.

The build-up to Qatar was overshadowed by allegations of corruption, mistreatment of migrant workers, and criticism of the Gulf state's human rights record from the moment it won the bid in 2010.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made an impassioned defence of the World Cup on the eve of kick-off, blasting the "hypocrisy" of Western critics, but off-field issues continued to rumble.

Heavyweights France and Argentina progressed to the final, each looking to win the trophy for a third time after a tournament packed with shocks and surprises.

