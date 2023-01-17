A blanket of snow brought roads to a standstill in Croatia, southern Austria, and Slovenia.

Croatia announced a ban on lorries with trailers in the mountainous Lika and Gorski Kotar regions and also reduced speed limits and closed lanes and stretches of the A1 and A6 motorways.

There was heavy rainfall in more southern parts of Croatia that were affected by the warm southerly scirocco wind.

In southern Austria, a fresh fall of 10-20 cm of snow created half-metre drifts, bringing down trees and disrupting power supplies. More than 10,000 households were without power and there were also road closures.

Zell Pfarre, close to the border with Slovenia, saw some of the highest snowfalls.

In Slovenia itself, Ljubljana’s morning rush hour turned into a slush hour as scores of lorries became stuck on snow-covered roads.

