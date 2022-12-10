An explosion tore through a block of flats in Jersey Saturday morning, killing one and leaving around a dozen people missing.

The blast happened just before 05:00 CET on Pier Road in St Helier, the capital of the Channel Island.

Two people were hospitalised, with locals reporting a loud bang and thick plumes of smoke rising high into the air during the early hours of the morning.

Some 12 people were still missing on Saturday afternoon, with Chief of Police Robin Smith saying the search could take "a number of days".

"It is a pretty devastating scene ... the scene is a very dangerous one for all of our staff," he said, confirming one fatality.

Smith continued: "I don't know the exact number of the flats destroyed, but we have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed."

"Described as, from a demolition point of view, probably as a pancake that has just dropped almost sort of straight down."

The fire has since been extinguished.

Jersey is a small island off the northeastern coast of France, populated by little over 100,000 people.

Though not in the United Kingdom, it is a Crown Dependency, meaning Britain is responsible for providing its defence. It is self-governing, with its own legal and judicial system.

Smith said fire services had been called to the flats on Friday after residents reported smelling gas.

The police chief did not comment on the cause of the explosion, saying this would be subject to investigation.

He said 20 to 30 people had been evacuated and that there were two "walking wounded" receiving hospital treatment.

"There has to be a recognition that we could have more fatalities," he added.

Specialist teams arrived on the Island from the UK's Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services to help with the operation on Saturday.

Kristina Moore, Chief Minister of Jersey, offered her condolences to all those affected by the blast.

"It's a huge shock to everyone this morning but in the first instance our condolences go to the families who are affected and we're all thinking and praying for those who are worried about their loved ones this morning," she said.