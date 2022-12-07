Why is the COP15 important for biodiversity?

One month after the COP27 Climate Change summit in Egypt, COP15 on Biodiversity kicks off in Canada. The objective of the 196 countries taking part is to halt the decline of life.

According to the latest World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, wildlife populations have on average declined by 69% since 1970. The current rapid rate of loss is a direct result of rampant human activity since the Industrial Revolution.

Jen Hacking from the global conservation division at WWF warns that an agreed-upon common framework is essential, as protecting land and sea can prevent the sixth phase of mass extinction.

This framework, known as the ’30 by 30’, is the pinnacle countries will aim towards. Jen Hacking also says that this COP should provide people with the tools and knowledge of how to reverse the trend. With a million species facing extinction around the world, the issue is pressing.

COP targets have yet to hit any target on biodiversity. Parties will have 2 weeks from now to overturn this trend.

