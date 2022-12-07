The Kremlin responded to Russian rumors of a second wave of mobilisation on Wednesday.

Its press secretary Dmitry Peskov urged Russians to rely on communications from the Russian Ministry of Defense and President Vladimir Putin and to ignore so-called “provocative messages” published on social media.

The latest intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence said Moscow has extended defence positions along its international border with Ukraine, and deep inside its Belgorod region.

Trench digging has been reported in Belgorod since April, but new construction appeared to be more elaborate and designed to rebuff mechanised assault.

The Institute for the Study of War also stated Belgorod and Kursk regions have announced the formation of territorial defense units, exposing many civilians to the war under – what the institute calls “the absurd” premise of the threat of a Ukrainian ground assault on Russia’s border regions.

