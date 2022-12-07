China rolls back its ‘Zero-COVID’ policy

For nearly three years, China has launched sporadic, strict lockdowns to keep COVID-19 levels extremely low in the country. However, following public protests in many cities in the last few weeks, this policy appears to be changing.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals. Schools where there have been no coronavirus outbreaks must now return to in-class teaching.

Beijing had sought to stick to its hardline policy, framing high levels of deaths in Western countries, compared with China, as proof it was on the right path.

While rallies against 'Zero-COVID' have subsided this week, smaller actions have continued. For example, students at a university in Nanjing held a protest on Monday against the tight coronavirus policy on their campus.

