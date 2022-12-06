More than a decade has passed since an undersea earthquake set off a tsunami which devastated parts of Japan’s northeastern coast, causing extensive damage to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

It was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, with more than a hundred thousand residents evacuated from the area.

Eleven years on, the painstaking work of decommissioning and decontaminating the station is still ongoing. Through these years of work, questions have been posed - and answered - as to how communities can be rebuilt after disaster strikes.

With the Fukushima nuclear accident as a case study, Euronews is hosting a debate on this topic.

Our panel will consider what happens in the medium to long term, after domestic and international aid has helped to limit the initial damage and loss of life. How can communities be rebuilt and restored? How can the local economy get back on track?

We’ll discuss the challenges and successes of the ongoing clean-up in Japan, and the lessons other countries can learn from it.

A group of experts will discuss the issues on Tuesday 13 December 2022, at 1100-1200 CET, and the debate will include an audience Q&A.

Our panel will consist of:

Daiju Takahashi

Managing Director, Eat and Energize the East, and President of NoMA Lab

Takahashi has been working successfully on marketing and branding food products from Japan’s Tohoku region which was devastated by the tsunami and nuclear incidents in 2011. Since 2021, he has been living in Namie, a town within 10km of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, and is engaged in community building and industry reconstruction of the town and the surrounding region with NoMA lab.

Joanna Faure Walker

Professor of Earthquake Geology and Disaster Risk Reduction & Head of Department, University College London Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction (UCL-IRDR)

Prior to joining UCL, Walker worked as an analyst at the catastrophe modelling firm Risk Management Solutions, and studied natural sciences at University of Cambridge. She is on the executive committee of the Fault2SHA Working Group, is an associate editor for several journals, has written book chapters on natural hazards and earthquakes, authored many peer-reviewed publications in top tier journals, and teaches “Integrating Science into Risk and Disaster Reduction” on cross-disciplinary masters programmes at UCL-IRDR. Walker has undertaken post-disaster field research following events around the world, including the Fukushima disaster.

Mario Flores

Director, Field Operations, Disaster Risk Reduction and Response, Habitat for Humanity International

Flores provides global leadership and subject matter expertise to Habitat’s affiliated entities and partners implementing disaster risk reduction and humanitarian shelter response programs. He has over 30 years of professional experience in shelter, housing, human settlements, water, sanitation/hygiene (WASH) and community development. He belongs to several global and regional collaborative networks and is a former co-chair of the Shelter and Settlements Working Group at InterAction, the largest coalition of US-based humanitarian and development organisations. He is also a member of the international Board of Directors of the Global Network of Civil Society Organizations for Disaster Reduction (GNDR).

Professor Noboru Takamura

University of Nagasaki, and Director, The Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum

Born in Nagasaki Prefecture, Takamura has a doctorate from the Nagasaki University School of Medicine’s Graduate School of Medical Science. He continued working at the university, becoming an associate professor at its Graduate School in the field of public health, and then professor at the Atomic Bomb Disease Institute in April 2008. His area of specialty is radiation medicine. Since 2020, Takamura has headed the Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum in Fukushima Prefecture.