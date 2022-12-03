Around the world, people are marking the holiday season in different ways. In the Vatican, a Christmas tree was lit up in its famous St. Peter’s square.

In Bethlehem, Palestine, where Jesus was supposedly born, holidaymakers gathered for another Christmas tree display and a re-enactment of a nativity scene.

And in Italy, visitors were able to attend the country’s landmark Christmas market in Bolzano without worrying about COVID-19 restrictions. The first time that they were able to do so since the pandemic began.

