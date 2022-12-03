English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
world news

Trees, nativity scenes and markets: People start to celebrate Christmas season

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
A view of St. Peter's Square following the Christmas tree and nativity scene lighting ceremony at the Vatican
A view of St. Peter's Square following the Christmas tree and nativity scene lighting ceremony at the Vatican   -   Copyright  Gregorio Borgia/AP

Around the world, people are marking the holiday season in different ways. In the Vatican, a Christmas tree was lit up in its famous St. Peter’s square.

In Bethlehem, Palestine, where Jesus was supposedly born, holidaymakers gathered for another Christmas tree display and a re-enactment of a nativity scene.

And in Italy, visitors were able to attend the country’s landmark Christmas market in Bolzano without worrying about COVID-19 restrictions. The first time that they were able to do so since the pandemic began.

Watch Euronew’s report in the video player above to learn more.