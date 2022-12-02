English
Qatar

South Korea 2-1 victory over Portugal gets them through to next stage

By Euronews
South Korea's team players celebrate after the World Cup group H match aginst Portugal
South Korea's team players celebrate after the World Cup group H match aginst Portugal   -   Copyright  Darko Bandic/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

It was another day of twists at the FIFA World Cup, with South Korea booking their place in the round of 16 in dramatic fashion beating Portugal 2-1 in the last minute and pipping second place in Group H.

Uruguay, who reacted badly to their result, surrounding the referee over a decision not to award them one of two penalty decisions. They have been knocked out from the next round.despite beating Ghana 2-0. 

Korea advanced due to goals scored. They will play Brazil in the knockout stage.

Watch Euronews' report in player above.