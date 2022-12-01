English
World Cup: France will go through to the next round despite Tunisia upset

By Euronews
World Cup action between Tunisia and France, November 30, 2022.
Tunisia has managed to hold on to a shock victory over France after a goal was ruled out by VAR in the final minute of stoppage time.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann had volleyed in a dramatic equaliser at the Education City Stadium.

The decision meant Tunisia's captain's brilliant first-half goal proved to be the winner.

Despite the defeat, defending champion France still won its World Cup group.

Australia also made it through -- for the first time since 2006, beating favoured Denmark.

For Denmark, the match was a major disappointment. The team hoped that Tunisia would not beat France to advance to the round of 16.