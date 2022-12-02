Greek police have launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack on two cars near the Italian embassy.

A homemade explosive device destroyed one of the vehicles early on Friday morning, while a second device failed to detonate. No injuries have been reported.

The cars were located near the home of Susanna Schlein, the Italian deputy ambassador, on the outskirts of Athens.

The Greek foreign ministry has “strongly condemned” the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any group.

"Such reprehensible actions will in no way disturb the excellent relations and the long-standing bonds of friendship between Greece and its partner and ally, Italy," a statement read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the attack was likely carried out by people of “anarchist origin”.

Meloni expressed her "sympathy" and "deep concern" to Schlein and said he was " following the matter with the utmost attention."

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani was due to travel to Greece on Friday for a meeting with the European People's Party (EPP).

Arson attacks by anarchists and far-left groups are common in Greece and often target banks and vehicles belonging to foreign embassies.