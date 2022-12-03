French president Emmanuel Macron arrived on Friday in New Orleans, a city famed for its historic Franco-American links, to promote the French language and conclude his three-day state visit to the United States.

A day after a lavish reception at the White House that sealed the "friendship" of the French president with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, he landed in the Louisiana city for a brief stop.

After a colourful welcome by a jazz band on the tarmac at the airport, Macron and his wife, Brigitte, walked through the streets of the city's lively French Quarter.