Macron to confront Biden over ‘super aggressive’ US subsidies

French President Emmanuel Macron is embarking on his second day of a three-day state visit to America. Today he will meet with US President Joe Biden, becoming the first world leader to be afforded the honour of a state reception since Biden took office.

Macron says he plans to confront Biden over the subsidies contained in his signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act, as a bad deal for Europe.

Speaking at the French Embassy in Washington, Macron said the government money paid to US companies under a vast green energy plan could "split the West" by disincentivising American companies from investing in Europe. The European Union has also expressed concern that tax credits in the climate law, including those aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles, would discriminate against European producers and break World Trade Organization rules.

Click on the video above to see more.