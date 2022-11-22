The first snow falls of the winter in Ukraine and the World Health Organization has a stark warning.

Due to Russian shelling, half of Ukraine's infrastructure is either damaged or destroyed, so there's limited power for cooking, heating and it means running hospitals this winter will be about survival.

"We expect 2-3 million more people to leave their homes in search of warmth and safety" Hans Kluge W.H.O. Regional Director for Europe

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe said people will be faced with a challenging situation.

"We expect 2-3 million more people to leave their homes in search of warmth and safety," explained Kluge. "They will face unique health challenges, including respiratory infections such as Covid-19, pneumonia, influenza, and the serious risk of diphtheria and measles in the under-vaccinated population."

Kherson residents effected

The people of Kherson are already feeling the effects. It's been ten days since the Russians retreated from the city and there is still no water or electricity.

When night falls around 4pm Kherson plunges into the cold and darkness.

Christina, is a mother living in Kherson. She said she can't understand why the energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

"How could they do this? You are humans and you understand how it feels - no water and electricity," said Christina. "Just to do it on purpose. It is not an offense, it is anger - how could they do it?"

Civilians will be evacuated from Kherson and Mykolaiv regions amid fears that the damage to infrastructure there is too severe for people to endure the winter.

Temperatures are predicted to plummet as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which used to produce more than 25% of Ukraine's electricity, no longer generates power.

The renewed shelling at the plant has not helped the situation - with the added concern that such attacks risk a major disaster.

Watch Euronews' report in the player above.