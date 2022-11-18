Prominent Russian bloggers have begun circulating a multi-part documentary series with images of several Ukrainian children who have been adopted into Russian families, according to the US Institute of the Study of War.

The scale is massive – the documentary claims that more than 150,000 children from Donbas alone have been "evacuated" this year. Previously Russian officials have openly admitted that a large adoption scheme is underway.

Moscow’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, had previously she had adopted a child from Ukraine. There are concerns that these adoptions are forced and part of a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing.

To learn more about the situation in Ukraine, watch our report by our correspondent Sasha Vakulina in the video player above.