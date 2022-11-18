English
Ukraine

Russian documentary claims Moscow has organised mass Ukrainian adoptions

By Euronews
Euronew's Sasha Vakulina breaks down the Ukraine war through maps and graphics
Euronew's Sasha Vakulina breaks down the Ukraine war through maps and graphics   -   Copyright  Euronews

Prominent Russian bloggers have begun circulating a multi-part documentary series with images of several Ukrainian children who have been adopted into Russian families, according to the US Institute of the Study of War.

The scale is massive – the documentary claims that more than 150,000 children from Donbas alone have been "evacuated" this year. Previously Russian officials have openly admitted that a large adoption scheme is underway.

Moscow’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, had previously she had adopted a child from Ukraine. There are concerns that these adoptions are forced and part of a wider campaign of ethnic cleansing.

To learn more about the situation in Ukraine, watch our report by our correspondent Sasha Vakulina in the video player above.