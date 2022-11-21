At least two people have died in floods after heavy rainfall struck northwestern Albania over the weekend.

The bodies of a 50-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were found by emergency services in the Shkodra region.

They had been travelling in a car with the family's 14-year-old daughter before the vehicle was "swept away" by floodwaters. The girl managed to escape and was later rescued.

Heavy rain flooded around 1,000 hectares of land between the towns of Shkodra and Lezha, about 140 kilometres north of Tirana.

Albania's defence ministry says several families have been evacuated from their homes, while many others are threatened by floods and possible landslides.

More than a dozen schools were also closed on Monday in the worst affected areas.

Neighbouring Kosovo has also reported flooding in some areas.