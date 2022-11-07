Watch: How power blackouts are hitting Ukraine — and other war news

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter, if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure. Having no electricity, water or heating in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out, he warned.

“We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations.”

On Sunday night 4.5 million people across Ukraine were without electricity, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships to “get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

