Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been officially asked by President Isaac Herzog to form a government.

The step will usher the long-serving leader back to power after a one-year hiatus -- to head what is expected to be the country's most right-wing coalition ever.

"I want to thank all the 64 Knesset members who recommended me [for prime minister]," Netanyahu said.

"We will do everything to make this, with God's help, a stable government, a successful government, a responsible government, a dedicated government that will work for the benefit of all residents of the state of Israel, without exception".

With allies impatient to gain power, Netanyahu will likely seek to wrap up negotiations quickly.

He and his ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist allies emerged clear winners of this month's elections -- which voters hope will end Israel's political gridlock that has prompted five elections in under four years.

