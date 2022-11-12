Watch: Oil tanker explosion causes havoc in Nigeria

Watch: Oil tanker explosion causes havoc in NigeriaComments
By Euronews
At least 12 people were killed when a petrol tanker crashed on a major road and then exploded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi State, according to police.
The tanker had a brake failure along a major road, colliding with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball. The road has been cordoned off and road safety workers are working to identify the victims.
