Watch: Oil tanker explosion causes havoc in Nigeria

By Euronews
The explosion happened on a main road
The explosion happened on a main road   -   Copyright  Odogun Samuel Olugbenga/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

At least 12 people were killed when a petrol tanker crashed on a major road and then exploded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi State, according to police.

The tanker had a brake failure along a major road, colliding with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball. The road has been cordoned off and road safety workers are working to identify the victims.

Click on the video above to see more.