Watch: Oil tanker explosion causes havoc in Nigeria

At least 12 people were killed when a petrol tanker crashed on a major road and then exploded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi State, according to police.

The tanker had a brake failure along a major road, colliding with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball. The road has been cordoned off and road safety workers are working to identify the victims.

