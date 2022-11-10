The battle of Kherson is not over, but Russian strategy has entered a new phase, the Institute for the Study of War says.

Moscow's focus now is to get its forces across the river Dnipro in good order and delay Ukrainian movement, rather than seeking to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive entirely.

But the UK Defence ministry says that with limited crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable in crossing the Dnipro River. It is likely that the withdrawal will take place over several days with defensive positions and artillery fires covering withdrawing forces.

