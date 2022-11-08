Watch: Ukrainian forces continues to inch closer to Kherson

Russia-backed authorities in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine are likely beginning a new phase of evacuations from the city, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

The deputy head of the area’s occupation authorities, Kirill Stremousov, has said that 7 November would be the last day of centrally-ogranised evacuations from Kherson city.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers continue to dig in around the city, with Ukrainian forces inching closer as their offensive in the region moves forward.

Kherson is the only regional capital of Ukraine that Moscow has captured since it invaded the country on 24 February this year.

For Ukraine, retaking the city is a massive goal, both strategically in opening up further advances in the south, but also symbolically.

Click on the video above to see an interactive explainer of the situation.