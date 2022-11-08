English
world news

Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister: “We’re fighting for our normality”

By Euronews
A camping light illuminates a souvenir shop during a power outage in downtown Kyiv
A camping light illuminates a souvenir shop during a power outage in downtown Kyiv   -   Copyright  Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Millions across Ukraine are living under rolling blackouts and a lack of other key services such as running water, as Russia continues to target critical civilian infrastructure in the country.

Speaking to Euronews, Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister, Oleksandra Azarkhin, painted the situation in starkly personal terms.

“Myself I’m sitting now in Kyiv. My child, just 5 minutes from me [is] sitting in a dark flat”. It’s a reality that many are facing now, often with just “three to four hours of electricity” every day.

Click on the video above to see Euronews’ full interview with Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister, Oleksandra Azarkhin.