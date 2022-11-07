A new UN report claims the world is deep into the climate crisis, as rising global temperatures exacerbate extreme temperatures, wildfires, drought and flooding. It adds that the last eight years are on track to be the hottest ever recorded.

The report comes as over 120 heads of state and government leaders prepare for day one of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Ahead of the 13-day conference, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for urgent action.

"As the World Meteorological Organization saw so clearly, change is happening with catastrophic speed, devastating lives and livelihoods on every continent", he said.

"We must answer the planet's distress signal with action, ambitious, credible climate actions. COP 27 must be the place, and now must be the time", the UN chief added.