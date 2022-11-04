English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Bahrain

Pope Francis blasts 'childlike' wars at Bahrain Interfaith Summit

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with Reuters
Pope Francis adjusts his glasses, as he attends the closing session of the "Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and west for Human Coexistence"
Pope Francis adjusts his glasses, as he attends the closing session of the "Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and west for Human Coexistence"   -   Copyright  Hussein Malla/Copyright 2022 The AP. All right reserved

On the second day of his visit to Bahrain, Pope Francis called for peace talks to end the Ukraine war.

He was speaking at an interfaith forum on the island Gulf state.

The pontiff said religion must never be used to justify violence and faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to wage wars.

"Let me reiterate my call for peace in Ukraine, and for the advent of peace talks," said the Pope during the conference.

Francis, who suffers from a knee ailment that forces him to use a wheelchair and cane, wove his speech around the role of religions in promoting peace, disarmament and social justice.

The visit continues the pope's policy of improving ties with the Islamic world following an historic visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019, the first by any pope to the Arabian peninsula.