Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high-voltage lines, leaving it with only diesel generators, according to the Ukrainian nuclear firm Energoatom.

Russian officials announced that occupation authorities began integrating the Zaporizhzhia plant into the jurisdiction of Russian state nuclear power firm Rosatom.

Zaporizhzhia is the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants. The plant is the largest in Europe and the ninth largest in the world. It was captured by Russian forces in the early days of the full-scale invasion.

