Ukraine

Analysis: Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected after Russian shelling

By Sasha Vakulina
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometers away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022   -   Copyright  Leo Correa

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high-voltage lines, leaving it with only diesel generators, according to the Ukrainian nuclear firm Energoatom.

Russian officials announced that occupation authorities began integrating the Zaporizhzhia plant into the jurisdiction of Russian state nuclear power firm Rosatom. 

Zaporizhzhia is the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants. The plant is the largest in Europe and the ninth largest in the world. It was captured by Russian forces in the early days of the full-scale invasion.

Breaking down the latest, Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina outlines what this means for Ukraine, in the video player above.