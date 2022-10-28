Italian authorities have resumed a search for two pilots after their firefighting plane crashed near Mount Etna.

The Canadair 28 aircraft went down on Thursday afternoon while tackling a forest fire at Mount Calcinera in Sicily.

"The aircraft is believed to have crashed on impact with the mountainous coast," Italy's fire brigade said on Twitter.

The search had been suspended on Thursday night but resumed on Friday, it added.

Salvatore Cocina, the regional director of civil protection, told the ANSA news agency that "several explosions" occurred after the crash.

The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is underway.