A man has been jailed in France for posting online hate speech messages targeting victims of the 2016 Nice terror attack.

The 21-year-old was found to have "praised" the attack on Instagram, posting that "80 fascists had disappeared".

Several videos and images of beheadings, as well as pictures of the Taliban, were later found on the man's mobile phone.

He was handed a one-year prison sentence by an Auxerre court, as well as three years of socio-judicial supervision.

The 21-year-old had told the court that he had posted the online messages to "attract attention". He had previously been convicted of making death threats and of terrorism offences.

Eighty-six people were killed and more than 400 others were injured when a truck deliberately drove into pedestrians along Nice's Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day. The attacker was later shot dead by police.

The attack was claimed by members of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group but investigators have not found evidence of a direct link to the perpetrator.

Eight people are currently on trial for their alleged roles in the attack, the second deadliest on French soil.